Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Going on assignment this week
Arrighetti (thumb) will report to Double-A Corpus Christi this week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Friday.
Arrighetti threw a 35-pitch live batting practice session Sunday and is slated to start a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days. The 25-year-old has been on the shelf since April 8, and he'll likely require multiple rehab starts before being activated. If that's the case, Arrighetti won't be reinstated until August.
