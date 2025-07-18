Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Going on assignment this week

Arrighetti (thumb) will report to Double-A Corpus Christi this week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Friday.

Arrighetti threw a 35-pitch live batting practice session Sunday and is slated to start a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days. The 25-year-old has been on the shelf since April 8, and he'll likely require multiple rehab starts before being activated. If that's the case, Arrighetti won't be reinstated until August.