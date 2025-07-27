Menu
Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Makes second rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Arrighetti (thumb) threw 62 pitches in his rehab appearance Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi.

Arrighetti covered 3.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two. He was sharper in his first rehab outing, though he did progress from 43 pitches. Arrighetti will make at least one more rehab appearance but could be activated after that.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
