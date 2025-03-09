Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Horwitz Injury: Ready for tee work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Horwitz (wrist) was cleared to begin hitting off a tee Sunday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 27-year-old is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his right wrist and continues ramping up his hitting program. Horwitz was given an initial recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks and appears likely to be sidelined for the start of the regular season, but he may not miss much time if he can avoid any setbacks.

