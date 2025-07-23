Spencer Horwitz News: Shines again in leadoff spot

Horwitz went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

The 27-year-old first baseman has been getting regular turns as the Pirates' leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching in July, and Horwitz has begun to take advantage of the opportunity. He's racked up seven hits across the last three games, an impressive turnaround after he'd gone 2-for-25 in his prior eight contests. On the season, Horwitz is slashing .249/.318/.348 with two homers, 19 RBI and 22 runs in 201 plate appearances.