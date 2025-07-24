Spencer Jones News: Belts three homers in Triple-A game

Jones went 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Jones mashed homers in the first, third and fifth innings to continue a recent power surge. He's gone deep 10 times in his past 12 contests and has posted an absurd 1.407 OPS with 13 home runs, 25 RBI and six stolen bases over 19 contests since being promoted to Triple-A on June 27. Jones has also struck out 24 times during that span, but that's an improvement over the 33.7 percent K rate he posted in Double-A prior to his promotion. If Jones keeps mashing, he could get his first taste of the big leagues before the end of the campaign, though he could also draw interest in trade talks leading up to the deadline.