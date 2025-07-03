Spencer Steer Injury: X-rays on hand negative

The Reds announced Wednesday that X-rays on Steer's right hand returned negative, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Steer suffered a right hand contusion when he was hit by a Brayan Bello pitch in the seventh inning Wednesday in the Reds' 5-3 loss to the Red Sox. That game was the continuation of a suspended contest from Tuesday, and the hand injury prompted the Reds to scratch Steer from the lineup ahead of their 8-4 win over Boston in the second game of the day. While manager Terry Francona noted that Steer campaigned to play in the second game, the 27-year-old was dealing with enough swelling in his hand for the Reds to err on the side of caution and hold him out. Steer will benefit from a team off day Thursday before potentially making his return to the lineup Friday in Philadelphia.