Spencer Steer News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Steer is dealing with some swelling in his hand, but the 27-year-old will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Red Sox.

The Reds and Red Sox are essentially playing a doubleheader Wednesday, after they resumed Tuesday's suspended game in the top of the fourth inning earlier in the day. Steer finished 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the Reds' 5-3 loss, but he experienced swelling on his hand after being plunked by a pitch in the seventh inning. Though he'll have just a few hours to heal up between games, Steer is apparently feeling well enough to play the field and hit during the nightcap.