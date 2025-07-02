Menu
Spencer Steer News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Steer is dealing with some swelling in his hand, but the 27-year-old will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Red Sox.

The Reds and Red Sox are essentially playing a doubleheader Wednesday, after they resumed Tuesday's suspended game in the top of the fourth inning earlier in the day. Steer finished 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the Reds' 5-3 loss, but he experienced swelling on his hand after being plunked by a pitch in the seventh inning. Though he'll have just a few hours to heal up between games, Steer is apparently feeling well enough to play the field and hit during the nightcap.

