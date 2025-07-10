Spencer Steer News: Keeps raking with solo shot

Steer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-0 win over Miami.

Steer crushed his 11th homer of the season and his second of the month of July so far. Additionally, the 27-year-old first baseman has registered at least one hit in 16 of his last 20 outings. During that span, Steer is hitting a torrid .361 with six long balls, five doubles, 16 RBI and two stolen bases covering 72 at-bats.