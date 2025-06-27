Spencer Steer News: Smashes career-high three home runs

Steer went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Padres.

Steer blasted a career-high three long balls, and it was also his second career multi-homer effort. The first baseman has begun to settle in at the dish following a sluggish start to the season, which saw him bat .185 and slug .285 as of May 10. Across his last 154 plate appearances (41 outings), Steer is slashing a healthy .308/.338/.507 with 16 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases.