Strider had already completed most or all of his warmup before the delay was announced, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, so Atlanta is opting to go to a bullpen game rather than risk injury to the star hurler. Atlanta is off Sunday (though if Saturday's contest is rained out, Cincinnati and Atlanta would play Sunday, per Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel), so Strider's next start likely won't come until at least Monday against Milwaukee, but it's also possible he could be skipped altogether until his next scheduled turn. It's not yet clear which reliever will start Saturday for Atlanta if the game takes place.