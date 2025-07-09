Spencer Torkelson News: Goes deep again in win

Torkelson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

Torkelson mashed his 21st home run of the season in the fourth inning to help the Tigers increase their league-leading win total to 59. The slugger has now gone deep four times over his last eight games, and his career high of 31 long balls, which he recorded back in 2023, is within reach if Torkelson can stay healthy. To date, he's played in 87 of Detroit's 93 contests and is second on the team in homers and RBI, trailing All-Star starter Riley Greene in both categories.