Spencer Torkelson News: Hits key home run

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Orioles.

Torkelson's 16th home run of the season in the fifth inning with a runner on ended up being the difference in the game. The slugging infielder only hit 10 long balls during the 2024 regular season, but he did manage a career-best 31 home runs back in 2023. Torkelson may never hit for a great average, though he could approach 40 homers if he maintains his current pace and stays healthy.