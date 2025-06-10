Menu
Spencer Torkelson News: Hits key home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 7:15pm

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Orioles.

Torkelson's 16th home run of the season in the fifth inning with a runner on ended up being the difference in the game. The slugging infielder only hit 10 long balls during the 2024 regular season, but he did manage a career-best 31 home runs back in 2023. Torkelson may never hit for a great average, though he could approach 40 homers if he maintains his current pace and stays healthy.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
