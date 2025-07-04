Spencer Torkelson News: Launches 19th home run

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 11-7 loss to the Nationals.

Torkelson got the scoring started for Detroit in the first inning, hitting his 19th home run of the season with two runners on. It also bumped the infielder up to 55 RBI, which is good for second on the team behind All-Star starter Riley Greene's 69. Torkelson is only batting .234, and he's striking out a little more than 23 percent of the time, but he delivers his fantasy value from his ability to put the ball over the wall and drive in runs.