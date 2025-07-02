Spencer Torkelson News: Productive in twin bill

Torkelson went 3-for-8 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Torkelson smacked a solo homer in Game 1 and got the Tigers on the board with an RBI double in the fourth inning of Game 2. The first baseman has now hit safely in seven of his past eight games, a stretch that includes five extra-base hits, four RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .234/.336/.485 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI, 49 runs scored and one stolen base across 342 plate appearances.