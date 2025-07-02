Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Productive in twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Torkelson went 3-for-8 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Torkelson smacked a solo homer in Game 1 and got the Tigers on the board with an RBI double in the fourth inning of Game 2. The first baseman has now hit safely in seven of his past eight games, a stretch that includes five extra-base hits, four RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .234/.336/.485 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI, 49 runs scored and one stolen base across 342 plate appearances.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now