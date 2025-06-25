Spencer Turnbull News: Booted off 40-man roster

The Blue Jays designated Turnbull for assignment Wednesday.

The Blue Jays needed to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster for the return of Max Scherzer (thumb) from the 60-day injured list, and Turnbull is the casualty. Turnbull signed a one-year contract with Toronto in early May and was called up to the majors in early June, but he didn't look sharp, allowing five runs with a 4:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings covering one start and two relief appearances. The 32-year-old should get another opportunity elsewhere, but he might have to settle for a minor-league deal if he clears waivers.