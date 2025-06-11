Spencer Turnbull News: Earns win in season debut

Turnbull (1-0) earned the win against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing two hits and no walks with two strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Turnbull appeared out of the bullpen in his first major-league outing since last June and impressed, throwing 22 of 29 pitches for strikes with five whiffs. While the 32-year-old's long-term role with the Blue Jays remains unclear, he could potentially draw a start next week with Max Scherzer (thumb) likely requiring multiple rehab outings.