Spencer Turnbull News: Handling starting role Friday

Turnbull is slated to start Friday's game against the White Sox.

Turnbull has made two- and 2.1-inning appearances out of the bullpen since getting recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on June 8, but he'll pick up his first start with the Blue Jays on Friday, slotting into the open spot in the rotation created by Bowden Francis' (shoulder) recent placement on the injured list. Because Turnbull hasn't tossed more than 80 pitches or 4.2 innings in any of his seven appearances between the majors and minors this season, the Blue Jays likely won't ask the right-hander to work deep into his start against Chicago. With Max Scherzer (thumb) seemingly tracking toward a return from the 60-day injured list next week, Turnbull could be headed back to the bullpen after Friday's outing.