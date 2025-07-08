Starling Marte Injury: Lands on injured list

The Mets placed Marte on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to July 7, due to a right knee bruise.

The veteran outfielder has been playing through the injury for a while, but the issue flared up after he started in the outfield Sunday for the fifth time all season. The severity of the injury hasn't been disclosed, but Marte will be eligible to be reinstated coming out of the All-Star break.