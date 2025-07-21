Starling Marte Injury: Taking batting practice

Marte (knee) is taking batting practice, and the Mets still anticipate that he'll return from the injured list before the end of July, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 36-year-old hasn't recovered from a knee bruise quite as quickly as the team had hoped, but Marte isn't expected to miss too much more time. Through 188 plate appearances on the season, he's slashing .270/.353/.387 with four homers, five steals, 20 RBI and 22 runs.