Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Starling Marte headshot

Starling Marte News: Returns from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 12:19pm

The Mets activated Marte (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Marte missed two weeks of action with a right knee bruise, but he will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back on the Mets' 26-man active roster. The 36-year-old is expected to be used primarily as a designated hitter, though he could occasionally see playing time in left field if Brandon Nimmo requires a day off.

Starling Marte
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now