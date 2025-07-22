Starling Marte News: Returns from injured list

The Mets activated Marte (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Marte missed two weeks of action with a right knee bruise, but he will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back on the Mets' 26-man active roster. The 36-year-old is expected to be used primarily as a designated hitter, though he could occasionally see playing time in left field if Brandon Nimmo requires a day off.