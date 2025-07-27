Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Stephen Kolek headshot

Stephen Kolek News: Awarded another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Kolek is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Kolek will be making his second straight turn through the San Diego rotation after he was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to fill the Padres' vacant fifth-starter spot. Taking the hill for the big club for the first time since July 5, Kolek was dealt the loss against the Marlins after giving up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. In 13 starts with San Diego this season, Kolek has gone 3-5 with a 4.28 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 54:23 K:BB across 73.2 innings.

Stephen Kolek
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
