Kolek was nearly flawless outside of the fourth inning, when he gave up the only two hits he allowed all game -- the second being an RBI double to Jorge Polanco that accounted for the lone earned run against him. Despite the tough-luck loss, the right-hander has been outstanding since joining Kansas City, posting a 1.67 ERA and an 18:3 K:BB across 27 innings while going at least six frames and yielding no more than two runs in each of his four starts. Even so, the 28-year-old has managed to secure just one win in that stretch. Kolek is slated for a tougher assignment in his next outing against the Dodgers, who rank near the top of MLB in most offensive categories this September.