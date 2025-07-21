Stephen Kolek News: Drawing start Tuesday

Kolek has joined the Padres' taxi squad and will be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start Tuesday's game in Miami, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Kolek will slide into the fifth slot in the Padres rotation, although he isn't necessarily guaranteed any more starts beyond Tuesday. The right-hander has made 12 starts for San Diego in 2025, posting a 4.24 ERA and 49:22 K:BB across 68 innings.