Stephen Kolek News: Notches quality start in win

Kolek (4-5) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings to pick up the win Sunday at St. Louis. He struck out two.

The San Diego righty limited the Cardinals offense to just one extra-base hit -- an Alec Burleson two-run homer in the sixth -- as he looked sharp in this 98-pitch appearance. This marks the fourth quality start of the season for Kolek, who should remain in the rotation for another turn given this performance. He'll carry a 4.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56:26 K:BB across 79.2 frames into a rematch with the Cardinals at home next weekend.