Steven Cruz News: Earns third win

Cruz (3-1) earned the win Saturday against the Guardians. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning.

Cruz found himself in a jam in the top of the 10th inning but limited the damage to one run and ultimately earned the win after a walk-off by Jonathan India in the bottom half. The reliever entered July with a 2.20 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 32.2 innings but has struggled this month, posting a 6.14 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 7.1 innings. Despite the rough stretch, his season-long numbers remain strong, with a 2.93 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 40 innings, backed by a fastball that regularly touches 98 MPH and an effective slider.