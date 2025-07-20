Steven Kwan Injury: Optimistic following injection

Kwan said Saturday that his wrist is doing much better after receiving a shot Wednesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. "I got the shot. It's been recovering well. Happy with the progression of it so far, so I'm cautiously optimistic about it," the outfielder said.

Kwan's missed the first two games coming out of the All-Star break, but it looks like he'll avoid a stint on the injured list. "I don't think this is an IL case at all. He's feeling better each day," Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Saturday. Kwan took swings and went through outfield drills prior to Saturday's game. While he's been out, Nolan Jones has filled in at left field.