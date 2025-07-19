Menu
Steven Kwan Injury: Remaining out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Kwan (wrist) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup versus the Athletics.

Kwan is sitting out a second straight game due to a right wrist injury. The veteran outfielder was able to participate in Tuesday's All-Star Game, going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base, but the wrist issue had reportedly been bothering him since before that contest. With Kwan sitting Saturday, the Guardians' starting outfield consists of Nolan Jones, Angel Martinez and Johnathan Rodriguez from left to right.

