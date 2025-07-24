Steven Kwan News: Has first multi-homer game

Kwan went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Kwan hadn't hit a home run since June 13, but he knocked out two for the first multi-homer game of his career Thursday. It was a rare display of power for the 27-year-old, who is up to just eight home runs on the year. He's much more known for his ability to get on base and limit strikeouts, slashing .287/.352/.410 on the season with 38 walks and just 35 strikeouts in 376 at-bats this season.