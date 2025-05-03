Steven Matz News: Next start undetermined

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that he plans for Matz to pitch out of the bullpen "at the moment," Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals went to a six-man rotation during a stretch of the schedule that was light on off days. However, they are idle for every Thursday in May, allowing them to shift back to a five-man setup for the time being. It sounds like Matz could re-enter the rotation at any point, though, with Marmol saying of Matz's usage that the club can "pick and choose based on how things are going." Matz has pitched well in both roles this season, posting a 1.00 ERA and 11:0 K:BB over nine innings in two starts and a 1.80 ERA and 9:3 K:BB over 15 frames covering seven relief outings.