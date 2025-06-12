Stuart Fairchild Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Fairchild (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Fairchild went on the 10-day injured list two weeks ago with a dislocated pinky finger but has been cleared to play in rehab games. Since his absence has been brief, the outfielder shouldn't require too many rehab at-bats before being activated.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now