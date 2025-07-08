Taijuan Walker News: Fine effort in starting role

Walker allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Giants.

Walker struggled in the second inning, but he escaped with just one run on his ledger. This was his first start since May 30 -- he allowed five runs over 11 innings across nine relief appearances, going 1-1 with a hold and two blown saves during his time in the bullpen. Overall, Walker has a decent 3.55 ERA with a poor 1.30 WHIP and 49:24 K:BB through 58.1 innings over 20 appearances (nine starts) this season. It remains to be seen if he'll continue function as a starter after the All-Star break.