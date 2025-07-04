Menu
Taijuan Walker News: Rejoining Philly rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Walker will re-enter the Phillies' starting rotation Tuesday against the Giants, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander worked as a starter for Philly early in the season but has spent the past month pitching out of the bullpen, and he's been decent in both roles with a 3.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB across 54.1 innings overall. Walker would likely only be able to cover about four innings while transitioning from a relief role, and he isn't guaranteed to stick in the rotation after the All-Star break.

Taijuan Walker
Philadelphia Phillies
