Taj Bradley News: Officially optioned back to minors

The Rays optioned Bradley to Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

Bradley has really struggled with consistency this season, most recently following up six shutout innings against the Orioles in his first start of the second half with a dud versus the White Sox on Wednesday, when he yielded four runs over just 1.2 frames. Overall, Bradley holds a 4.61 ERA across 21 starts, and his strikeout rate has dropped all the way to 20.2 percent. He'll try to get back on track at Durham and could receive another opportunity later this season. Joe Boyle is the likeliest option to take Bradley's spot in the Rays' rotation.