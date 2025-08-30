Bradley's second start with the Twins went remarkably better than his first, when he was tagged for seven earned runs in a loss to the White Sox. On Saturday, the right-hander allowed just one hit, a solo homer to Elias Diaz in the fifth, while striking out six. The effort served as an encouraging rebound and showed the potential swing-and-miss stuff Minnesota hoped to add when acquiring him at the trade deadline. Bradley will carry a 4.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 102:48 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Royals, a favorable matchup given Kansas City's struggles against right-handers.