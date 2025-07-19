Tanner Banks News: Records third hold Saturday

Banks threw a clean eighth inning in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Angels. He struck out one.

Banks logged his third hold of the season, and it was a nice recovery after he yielded three runs over his prior two outings. With fellow southpaw Matt Strahm having moved into the closing mix for the Phillies, Banks should see a larger share of high-leverage work until Jose Alvarado (suspension) returns. Banks has a reliable 3.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 43:6 K:BB over 43 innings this year.