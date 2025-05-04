Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Bibee Injury: Exits start with apparent cramping

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Bibee was removed ahead of the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to apparent leg cramping, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He struck out three and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings and departed with a 4-3 lead.

Bibee came on the field to warm up in the sixth but quickly signaled for the Cleveland training staff to visit him on the mound. After a brief consultation, Bibee headed to the dugout, and the Guardians called upon Tim Herrin to relieve him. Provided Bibee's early exit wasn't due to anything more than cramping, he should be ready to make his next turn through the rotation next weekend against the Phillies, but fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on the right-hander's status nonetheless.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
