Tanner Bibee News: Delivers quality start in win

Bibee (6-9) earned the win against the Orioles on Monday, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Bibee allowed five runs over the first three innings but settled in with four scoreless frames to finish his outing. The 26-year-old generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes on 86 pitches and logged his first quality start in four July appearances. He'll carry a 4.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 99:33 K:BB across 116 innings into a road matchup with the Royals this weekend.