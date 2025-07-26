Tanner Bibee News: Gives up two homers in win

Bibee (7-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Bibee was tagged for two-run home runs by Freddy Fermin and Bobby Witt, but he got enough run support from the Guardians to escape with the win. This was just the sixth time in 21 starts that Bibee has allowed multiple homers, though two of those instances have come in his five outings in July. He's allowed 20 runs (18 earned) across 26.1 innings this month, though he's also won three of his starts in that span. Overall, he has a 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 107:33 K:BB across 121 innings this season. The 26-year-old's next start is projected to be at home versus the Twins.