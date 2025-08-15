Gordon entered the day having been dismantled for 23 earned runs over his prior three starts, so Friday's display was a step in the right direction. The right-hander attacked the zone for 54 strikes among his 78 pitches, although he's still reached the 90-pitch marker just once out of eight outings on the year. Gordon has a hideous 7.98 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 38.1 frames, and he should likely be avoided at home next week against the division-rival Dodgers in most situations from a fantasy perspective.