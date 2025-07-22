Tanner Gordon News: Likely to start Wednesday

Gordon is in Colorado on Tuesday and in line to start Wednesday versus the Cardinals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gordon has not pitched for the Rockies since May 28 when he allowed two runs on six hits. After the outing, he has placed on the 15-day injured list June 3 due to an oblique strain and was activated July 1. However, he was promptly optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque the same day. Since then, he has made two starts in Triple-A in which he has given up two earned runs across 11 innings with a 16:1 K:BB. The right-hander will likely get a chance to build off of his recent Triple-A outings with the Rockies on Wednesday as it appears German Marquez (biceps) will head to the 15-day injured list.