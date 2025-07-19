Menu
Tanner Houck Injury: Back from assignment, still inactive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

The Red Sox returned Houck (elbow) from his rehab assignment Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Although Houck's 30-day rehab window is now closed, the fact that Boston has yet to activate him indicates he isn't quite ready to return. The 29-year-old righty posted a 5.74 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 15.2 innings during his five-start assignment, though he gave up only one run in his final two outings (9.1 IP). He also owns a hefty 8.04 ERA through 43.2 frames in the majors this year, so there's no guarantee he'll have a place in the Sox's rotation whenever he is activated.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
