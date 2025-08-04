According to Smith, Houck noted that he and his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, haven't yet discussed whether a late-2026 return is realistic, so the right-hander's tune could change depending on how his surgery goes. Even if Houck meets his goal, he probably won't be available for the big club until September of next season in a best-case scenario, and would likely be working out of the bullpen. Before landing on the shelf May 14 with a right flexor pronator strain, Houck struggled over his nine starts with Boston, logging an 8.09 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB in 43.2 innings. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 18 but was shut down shortly before the All-Star break after a follow-up MRI revealed "significantly worse" damage to his elbow that ultimately prompted Houck's decision to get surgery.