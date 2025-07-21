Tanner Houck Injury: Shut down indefinitely
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Houck is shut down indefinitely following a recurrence of right flexor soreness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Cora does not anticipate Houck requiring surgery, but he said the pitcher will "go to step one" once he resumes throwing. It puts Houck's return this season at risk. The right-hander has been sidelined since mid-May.
