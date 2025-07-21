Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck Injury: Shut down indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Houck is shut down indefinitely following a recurrence of right flexor soreness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora does not anticipate Houck requiring surgery, but he said the pitcher will "go to step one" once he resumes throwing. It puts Houck's return this season at risk. The right-hander has been sidelined since mid-May.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now