Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck Injury: Suffers setback during rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Houck was returned from his minor-league rehab assignment Saturday due to a recurrence of a right pronator strain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Houck was first diagnosed with a right pronator strain in mid-May, and he subsequently landed on the 15-day injured list. The right-hander kicked off a minor-league rehab stint about a month later and pitched in five games, posting a 5.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 15.2 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. There had been optimism that Houck was close to being activated, but the setback means he'll likely be out for another significant chunk of time.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now