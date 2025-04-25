Tanner Houck News: Red Sox-Guardians postponed
Houck and the Red Sox will not face the Guardians on Friday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Friday's game will be made up as a doubleheader Saturday, with Houck starting in Game 1 at 1:10 pm ET. Houck has a 7.66 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through 24.2 innings this season, mostly due to his outing against the Rays on April 14 when he yielded 12 runs (11 earned) through 2.1 frames.
