Tanner Houck News: TBD on next start

Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that "as of now," Houck will make his next start Sunday against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It sounds like Cora is leaving the door open for Houck to not stay in the rotation after Houck gave up 11 earned runs Monday for the second time this season. If the team goes in another direction, Sean Newcomb or Cooper Criswell could be candidates for a spot start, as Walker Buehler (shoulder) is aiming to return next week.