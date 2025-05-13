Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck News: TBD on next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 3:05pm

Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that "as of now," Houck will make his next start Sunday against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It sounds like Cora is leaving the door open for Houck to not stay in the rotation after Houck gave up 11 earned runs Monday for the second time this season. If the team goes in another direction, Sean Newcomb or Cooper Criswell could be candidates for a spot start, as Walker Buehler (shoulder) is aiming to return next week.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
