Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck News: Throwing indoors Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Houck threw indoors to make up for the innings he lost due to Monday's game against the Yankees getting postponed, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Houck will build up his workload in an unofficial setting Monday rather than try to make up the innings Tuesday. The 28-year-old righty logged a career-high 178.2 innings in 2024 and his 55.9 percent groundball rate was the fifth-best mark among qualified starters.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now