Tanner Rainey News: Inks minor-league deal with Detroit

The Tigers signed Rainey to a minor-league contract Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rainey got into 11 games with Pittsburgh earlier this season, posting an ugly 10.57 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with a 9:6 K:BB over 7.2 innings. The righty has spent most of his MLB career with the Nationals, with arguably his most productive season coming in 2022, when he racked up 12 saves. Rainey will look to get back on track with Triple-A Toledo in an attempt to make it back up to the majors.