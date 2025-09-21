Rainey began the season with the Pirates, accumulating an ugly 10.57 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 7.2 innings spanning 11 appearances. He was released in early July and subsequently signed a minor-league deal with Detroit. Since joining the organization, Rainey has been effective with Toledo, posting a 2.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 25 innings. He'll likely fill a spot at the back of the Tigers' bullpen over the final week of the campaign. Charlie Morton was designated for assignment Sunday to make room for Rainey on the roster.