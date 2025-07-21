Menu
Tanner Scott Injury: Leaves with trainer

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 10:28pm

Scott left Monday's game against the Twins due to an undisclosed injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The nature of Scott's injury is unclear at this time, though he was in obvious discomfort after firing his 22nd pitch of the night. He stated after the game that he felt a "sting" in his forearm, and the team will send him for an MRI on Tuesday, per Ardaya. Kirby Yates would likely be in line for save chances if Scott is looking at an IL stint.

